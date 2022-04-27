Fowler: Number of hit and run fatalities increasing in Dougherty Co.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said he has noticed an alarming trend in hit and run fatalities. This is after a man was killed in a Tuesday night hit and run in Albany.

“This year, we have had six. I mean we didn’t ever have six a year,” Fowler said. “So this is unusual. We have to look out for people that are walking. You have to look out for yourself sometimes too because sometimes, cars may not be paying attention. People may not be paying attention. They may be on their cellphones, they may be distracted by something. So you have to almost look out for yourself when you walk across the street now.”

Fowler said he is unsure of why this is, as Albany’s population has gone down and yet the number of hit and run fatalities has gone up.

The coroner said there are many reasons why these accidents happen, and reasons why some drivers don’t stop and help the victims.

“A great possibility is distracted driving. A lot of times, because they’re on the phone or they’re texting and driving,” he said. “Someone may be drinking. I think that has a part to do with it too.”

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said people walking on foot or bicycling should take extra precaution when out on the street, such as wearing bright colors and looking out for distracted drivers or drivers who may be on their phone. (WALB)

Fowler said that it’s someone’s duty to stop and help if they cause an accident.

“We try to encourage everyone, if you hit someone, please stop, because you could maybe surrender or give them aid,” he said. “If you drive off and they’re still alive or either deceased, then you’re making yourself at fault for a charge to be brought against you. So stop and help.”

Fowler said charges will only be escalated if a person who has caused an accident decides to do a hit and run.

