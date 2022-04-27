Ask the Expert
First Alert Weather

Dry the rest of the work week
so starting off cooler this morning lunchtime is going to be near perfection 75 and sunshine. And then we'll see temperatures in the low 80s This afternoon snea
By Chris Zelman
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:43 AM EDT
We are starting off cooler this morning, lunchtime is going to be near perfection 75 and sunshine. And then we’ll see temperatures in the low 80s This afternoon sneaking up maybe into the mid 80s here in Albany, but the humidity levels are down and the winds are pretty nice out of the north at about five or 10 miles per hour. For this evening we’ll see clear skies go into the low 80s all the way back in the low 60s by 3am and then will bottom out at 54 degrees. Waking up on our Thursday. Daytime highs again pretty much seasonable to end the week but then the heat will build next week. Look at this. We’re heading into the low 90s By Wednesday next week. Morning lows will follow getting out of the 50s into the mild or 60s but rain chances are returning unfortunately as early as Saturday afternoon, and the slight rain chances turn to nearly nothing committed week next week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

