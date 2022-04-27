Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Entire third grade class shocked with full-ride college scholarships during assembly

An entire third-grade class was gifted full-ride scholarships during an assembly. (Source: KPNX, CNN, chooseaesd.org/Domain/15)
By Adriana Loya
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPNX) – Parents at an elementary school in Arizona were in for the surprise of their lives when what was thought to be a standard assembly turned into so much more.

During the assembly Monday, school district officials announced that every third grader at Bernard Black Elementary will be receiving a full-ride scholarship to the college of their choice in the future.

Those full rides, provided to 63 students, include tuition, books, and room and board – all completely paid for by the Rosztoczy Foundation and their College Promise program.

“The goal, through the generous officer of this family, is that finances will not be the barrier, that college is an option for every third grader right here at Bernard Black,” Roosevelt School District Superintendent Quintin Boyce said.

Parents in the audience couldn’t contain their cheers and tears of joy at the generous surprise.

“I just couldn’t hold it back because it just means for sure my son is going to college. I don’t have to think about it. He’s going,” Brandon Gailliard said of his son Noah.

Even siblings were in shock.

“My little sister, a 9-year-old, already has four years of college paid off. That’s just shocking,” Aaliyah Warner’s older brother said.

While the third graders still have quite some time before graduating high school, the future is already bright and promising.

This isn’t the first time the Rosztoczy Foundation guaranteed a college future for students in the Phoenix area. In 2012, about 80 third graders at Michael Anderson School in Avondale were gifted the same promise.

Copyright 2022 KPNX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened in the 1700 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard just before 9 p.m.
Update: Man killed in Albany hit and run identified, 1 charged
Tonya Yvette Taylor, 51, has been charged with three counts of insurance fraud in connection...
Woman charged with Dougherty Co. insurance fraud
The former Early County coroner pleaded guilty to two sexual battery charges.
Former Early Co. coroner pleads guilty in sexual assault investigation
Harold Benton, 63, was arrested for felony murder and aggravated assault for the death of...
Man arrested in Dawson homicide
Joe Neal Sisk was found guilty on two counts of child molestation.
Man found guilty in Lee Co. child molestation trial

Latest News

On Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp will sign a number of education-related bills into law.
Kemp will sign a number of education bills into law Thursday. Here’s what the bills mean.
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Elon Musk quest to scrap deal over 2018 tweets is rejected
FILE - To bring travelers back, the cruise industry is promoting new health services and cheap...
Couple stranded in Spain after testing positive for COVID on cruise
FILE - Minneapolis police stand outside the department's 3rd Precinct on May 27, 2020, in...
Post-Floyd probe finds discrimination by Minneapolis police
Tetyana Boikiv, 52, center, walks with family members and neighbours during a funeral service...
Russia cuts natural gas to 2 NATO nations in escalation