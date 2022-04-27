APD investigating robbery by force incident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating a robbery by force that happened Tuesday.

APD said officers responded to the 1200 block of W. Waddell Avenue around 9 p.m.

The victim reported that two juveniles approached him and took his phone, along with his school-issued Wi-Fi router. The victim also said one of the suspects held him down while the other suspect checked his pockets.

The victim said he didn’t know the suspects. Police said the victim was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100. WALB News 10 has reached out learn more.

