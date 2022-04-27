Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Albany man pleads guilty to racketeering charges

He was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug, gun and...
He was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug, gun and racketeering charges.(Dougherty County Jail)
By Jim Wallace
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug, gun and racketeering charges Wednesday morning.

Jon Melvin is also banished from Dougherty County and all adjacent counties when he is released from prison.

According to Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Michael Tabarrok, who prosecuted the case, Melvin’s home was raided after he violated his parole.

Melvin is a convicted felon. Prosecutors said they found Melvin with a pound of marijuana bagged up, ready to sell. Drug agents also found 200 grams of meth, drug paraphernalia and a gun.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened in the 1700 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard just before 9 p.m.
Update: Man killed in Albany hit and run identified, 1 charged
Tonya Yvette Taylor, 51, has been charged with three counts of insurance fraud in connection...
Woman charged with Dougherty Co. insurance fraud
The former Early County coroner pleaded guilty to two sexual battery charges.
Former Early Co. coroner pleads guilty in sexual assault investigation
Harold Benton, 63, was arrested for felony murder and aggravated assault for the death of...
Man arrested in Dawson homicide
Joe Neal Sisk was found guilty on two counts of child molestation.
Man found guilty in Lee Co. child molestation trial

Latest News

Albany Police Department
APD investigating robbery by force incident
Fifteen people were arrested for their alleged involvement in a dogfighting ring.
15 charged in Seminole Co. dogfighting ring
Thomas Co. deputies searching for wanted sex offender
Thomas Co. deputies searching for wanted sex offender
Ricardo Garcia
Former Albany airman enters guilty plea on child sexual assault charges