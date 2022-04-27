Albany man pleads guilty to racketeering charges

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug, gun and racketeering charges Wednesday morning.

Jon Melvin is also banished from Dougherty County and all adjacent counties when he is released from prison.

According to Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Michael Tabarrok, who prosecuted the case, Melvin’s home was raided after he violated his parole.

Melvin is a convicted felon. Prosecutors said they found Melvin with a pound of marijuana bagged up, ready to sell. Drug agents also found 200 grams of meth, drug paraphernalia and a gun.

