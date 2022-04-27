Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Adolescent suicides increased in 2020, study finds

Researchers from Harvard University, Boston Children's Hospital and MIT looked at data from 14...
Researchers from Harvard University, Boston Children's Hospital and MIT looked at data from 14 state health departments.(FatCamera from Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study shows an alarming trend in adolescent suicide for some parts of the country during the pandemic.

Researchers from Harvard University, Boston Children’s Hospital and MIT looked at data from 14 state health departments.

They found there was a marked increase in the proportion of suicides in adolescents in 2020 compared to the years before the pandemic.

Authors noted interventions such as counseling and more readily available suicide risk assessment solutions could help teens at risk.

The study was published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened in the 1700 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard just before 9 p.m.
Update: Man killed in Albany hit and run identified, 1 charged
Tonya Yvette Taylor, 51, has been charged with three counts of insurance fraud in connection...
Woman charged with Dougherty Co. insurance fraud
The former Early County coroner pleaded guilty to two sexual battery charges.
Former Early Co. coroner pleads guilty in sexual assault investigation
Harold Benton, 63, was arrested for felony murder and aggravated assault for the death of...
Man arrested in Dawson homicide
Joe Neal Sisk was found guilty on two counts of child molestation.
Man found guilty in Lee Co. child molestation trial

Latest News

On Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp will sign a number of education-related bills into law.
Kemp will sign a number of education bills into law Thursday. Here’s what the bills mean.
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Elon Musk quest to scrap deal over 2018 tweets is rejected
FILE - To bring travelers back, the cruise industry is promoting new health services and cheap...
Couple stranded in Spain after testing positive for COVID on cruise
FILE - Minneapolis police stand outside the department's 3rd Precinct on May 27, 2020, in...
Post-Floyd probe finds discrimination by Minneapolis police
Tetyana Boikiv, 52, center, walks with family members and neighbours during a funeral service...
Russia cuts natural gas to 2 NATO nations in escalation