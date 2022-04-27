Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

6-year-old suffers severe burns in what family calls a case of bullying

Officials said crews were called to Louisiana Avenue Sunday afternoon for the report of a child burned.
By Evan Sobol, Rob Polansky and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A child in Connecticut was taken to the hospital after suffering severe burns in a situation that his family describes as bullying.

Officials in Bridgeport said crews responded to the report of a child burned on Sunday afternoon.

The child, whom organizers of a fundraising effort identified as 6-year-old Dominick, was transported to the burn unit at Bridgeport Hospital.

“Preliminary reports indicate that up to four unattended children were seen playing with gasoline and lighting objects on fire,” Bridgeport officials said.

Dominick's family said he suffered second- and third-degree burns.
Dominick's family said he suffered second- and third-degree burns.(GoFundMe)

A GoFundMe page was started to help cover Dominick’s medical costs. In it, the organizers described the incident as a case of bullying.

“My little brother Dom has been bullied for a while by the tenants downstairs,” wrote Kayla Deegan and Toni Gauger on the website. “It escalated to a deadly intent.”

Deegan and Gauger said one the children covered a ball in gasoline, lit it on fire and threw it at Dominick.

“Dom has second- and third-degree burns on his face and leg,” they wrote. “He’s going to be scarred for life mentally and physically.”

The situation remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened in the 1700 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard just before 9 p.m.
Update: Man killed in Albany hit and run identified, 1 charged
Tonya Yvette Taylor, 51, has been charged with three counts of insurance fraud in connection...
Woman charged with Dougherty Co. insurance fraud
The mother of the 6 year old child didn’t want to be identified but says because April IS...
Tifton teacher charged with child abuse
He was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug, gun and...
Albany man pleads guilty to racketeering charges
Terrell County
Wreck reported in Terrell Co.

Latest News

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill earlier this month at the state capitol in Oklahoma...
Oklahoma House sends Texas-style abortion ban to governor
Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by...
Explosions rock Kyiv again as Russians rain fire on Ukraine
A basketball coach helped save a teen who was choking in a cafeteria.
VIDEO: High school basketball coach jumps into action to save choking student
FILE - Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in...
Amber Heard’s lawyers revised article Johnny Depp sued over
President Joe Biden is asking Congress on Thursday for new powers to seize and repurpose the...
Biden seeks $33B for Ukraine, signaling long-term commitment