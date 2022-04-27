12 charged in Seminole Co. dogfighting ring

DONALSONVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Twelve people were arrested for their alleged involvement in a dogfighting ring, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office responded to an anonymous tip on Sunday in the area of Jessie Mitchell Road.

Once on scene, deputies saw numerous people run away.

They found 27 dogs with injuries to their faces, bodies and legs.

All of them have been checked out and released to an animal rescue group.

The sheriff’s office arrested the following people in connection to the incident:

Brandon Baker

Christopher Brown

Herman Buggs

Temichael Elijah

Robert Fioramonti

Terelle Ganzy

Cornelious Johnson

Ramar Lee

Kayla Stelle

Robert West

Fredricus White

Gary Hopkins

All 12 suspects are facing felony dogfighting charges. Elijah and Fioramonti face additional charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. A total of seven guns were recovered.

A judge denied bond for all 12 people charged.

The sheriff’s office said the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 524-5115.

