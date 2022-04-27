Ask the Expert
12 charged in Seminole Co. dogfighting ring

Seminole County
Seminole County(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DONALSONVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Twelve people were arrested for their alleged involvement in a dogfighting ring, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office responded to an anonymous tip on Sunday in the area of Jessie Mitchell Road.

Once on scene, deputies saw numerous people run away.

They found 27 dogs with injuries to their faces, bodies and legs.

All of them have been checked out and released to an animal rescue group.

The sheriff’s office arrested the following people in connection to the incident:

  • Brandon Baker
  • Christopher Brown
  • Herman Buggs
  • Temichael Elijah
  • Robert Fioramonti
  • Terelle Ganzy
  • Cornelious Johnson
  • Ramar Lee
  • Kayla Stelle
  • Robert West
  • Fredricus White
  • Gary Hopkins

All 12 suspects are facing felony dogfighting charges. Elijah and Fioramonti face additional charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. A total of seven guns were recovered.

A judge denied bond for all 12 people charged.

The sheriff’s office said the incident is still under investigation.

Press Release..... Edit… Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Natural Resources also assisted. Thank you!

Posted by Seminole County Georgia Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 524-5115.

