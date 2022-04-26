Tift Co. seeing uptick of child violence

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tifton Police are looking for the person who shot two teenagers outside Charles Spencer Elementary School on Friday.

Police said those two teens are expected to recover.

2 injuries reported at Charles Spence Elementary School in Tifton (walb)

Police are currently in the process of piecing information together for this investigation. Lieutenant Chris Luckey with the Tifton Police Department said the agency is doing its best at trying to combat the increase of crime in the neighborhoods.

Due to the uptick of violence in the community, Child advocates from three different agencies, Alliance for Children, Ruths Cottage & the Patti Cake House and CASA of South Ga, joined forces Tuesday to express their concerns about children being victims of violence.

The most recent statistics show more children are now killed by guns than by car crashes. City leaders say this is an issue that needs to stop.

Melissa Wood, the manager and forensic interviewer for Ruth’s Cottage & The Patticake House, said she hears stories involving child violence daily. She also said it overwhelms her heart to hear that a child is being mistreated.

“I look at it as if it could’ve been my child, but I know that giving a child a safe home, safe environment and a safe community, is of utmost importance to every child that we serve. We’re there for those children, we are their ear and we want to be their voice,” she said.

City leaders added they’ve never seen crime against children happen in this community. Most have lived in the community for over 10 years.

“Child advocates and community volunteers are very concerned that in the last year we’ve had nine children that have been the victims of violence and have died. That is unacceptable for our community,” Executive Director, Cindy Evers of Alliance For Children, said.

Experts say the community plays a big role in protecting children from violence. They also said the community should educate themselves on the signs and symptoms of child abuse and if anyone witnesses a violent crime, they need to report it.

Both actions could save lives.

