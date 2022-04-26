SOWEGANS Soccer Club is coming to Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For soccer fans in the Good Life City, this Monday is monumental.

As postseason play on the high school level heats up, WALB learned on Monday that soccer will be growing big time in South Georgia because a semi-professional soccer team is making it’s way to Albany.

The world’s fastest growing game is expanding here in Albany, and the SOWEGANS Soccer Club is on it’s way.

A program founded by Josh Duckworth, who is the pastor at Porterfield United Methodist in Albany and it’s a team that has been in the making for quite some time.

The SOWEGANS Soccer Club will get going in spring of 2023 and begin play in the Gulf Coast Premier League.

The crest shows an alligator snapping turtle and the colors are going to be blue and green, and this team will be South Georgia through and through.

”We’re known for the Flint River and so when I was thinking of a design and a logo I was thinking you know what can we have that will reflect the Flint River in some way and I know when you think of a turtle, you’re not thinking of a fierce turtle but this is the alligator snapping turtle and it’s a prominent turtle in the Flint River,” said Duckworth. “It’s purpose is for the sake of our community, you know to have something that pours into our community and we’re going to do some charity work with local groups and you know soccer is the worlds game, you know it’s the most popular sport in the world and my thought is why not us. Why can’t we have a soccer team that our community, Southwest Georgia can support and that’s you know kind of my dream and I’m excited to see where it goes.”

And the guys hope to have a venue locked in by this summer.

