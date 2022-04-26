Margaret Jo Hogg Alzheimer’s Outreach Center named Star Business of the Week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Margaret Jo Hogg Alzheimer’s Outreach Center was recently named the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce’s Star Business of the Week.

The center provides care to those experiencing Alzheimer’s or Dementia, as well as their families and care providers. Activities offered include craft activities, chair exercises, balloon volleyball, beachball kickball, music therapy, paws patrol visits and holiday and birthday celebrations.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.