Man wanted on several offenses in Colquitt, surrounding counties

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office has issued a BOLO for a wanted man.

The sheriff’s office said Joshua Martin, 27, is wanted for multiple offenses in Colquitt and surrounding counties.

He is described as 5′6, 135 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He also has a tattoo sleeve on his right arm and a tattoo under his right eye.

The sheriff’s office said to use caution if contact is made with Martin.

Anyone with information on Martin’s whereabouts is asked to call the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 616-7430 or Colquitt County E911 non-emergency at (229) 616-7470.

