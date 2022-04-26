Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Man wanted on several offenses in Colquitt, surrounding counties

The sheriff’s office said Joshua Martin, 27, is wanted for multiple offenses in Colquitt and...
The sheriff’s office said Joshua Martin, 27, is wanted for multiple offenses in Colquitt and surrounding counties.(Source: Colquitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office has issued a BOLO for a wanted man.

The sheriff’s office said Joshua Martin, 27, is wanted for multiple offenses in Colquitt and surrounding counties.

He is described as 5′6, 135 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He also has a tattoo sleeve on his right arm and a tattoo under his right eye.

The sheriff’s office said to use caution if contact is made with Martin.

------------------------BE ON THE LOOKOUT------------------------- Joshua "Ryan" Martin wanted for multiple offenses in...

Posted by Colquitt County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Anyone with information on Martin’s whereabouts is asked to call the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 616-7430 or Colquitt County E911 non-emergency at (229) 616-7470.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harold Benton, 63, was arrested for felony murder and aggravated assault for the death of...
Man arrested in Dawson homicide
Police are looking for Isaac Hicks in connection to the shooting.
APD looking for man wanted in shooting
The sheriff's office is looking for 15-year-old Rosaline Burrows.
Ben Hill Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen
Tonya Yvette Taylor, 51, has been charged with three counts of insurance fraud in connection...
Woman charged with Dougherty Co. insurance fraud
It happened Sunday night around 8:30 p.m., between Union and Pine streets.
Vienna man hit, killed by train

Latest News

WALB
Tift Co. seeing uptick of child violence
Attendees looking at the memorial.
Crime Victims Memorial On Display In Downtown Albany
WALB
T-SPLOST on 2022 ballot for Sumter Co.
Crime Victims Memorial On Display In Downtown, Albany
Crime Victim’s Families talk importance of reporting Albany crime
WALB
Uptick of Child Violence In Tifton