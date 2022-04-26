Ask the Expert
Man found guilty in Lee Co. child molestation trial

Joe Neal Sisk was found guilty on two counts of child molestation.
Joe Neal Sisk was found guilty on two counts of child molestation.(Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A man was convicted on child molestation charges on Tuesday, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Joe Neal Sisk was found guilty on two counts of child molestation.

He was sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years.

The sheriff’s office said Sisk was arrested in July 2021.

Previously, he pleaded guilty in Cook County in 1994 to 11 counts of child molestation. He was paroled in 2001.

