Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Lee County preps for tough Elite Eight showdown

Trojans celebrate following Sweet 16 win over Riverwood
Trojans celebrate following Sweet 16 win over Riverwood(Source: WALB)
By Kyle Logan
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Up in Leesburg, the Lee County boys soccer team is one of just three teams still alive in South Georgia.

The Trojans are busy prepping for their first Elite Eight matchup in program history, one that will take them to unbeaten Central Gwinnett on Tuesday night.

The Trojans enter fresh off a win over Riverwood and this team is riding high, ready to continue to show that they can compete in 6A, and just maybe punch a ticket for the first time to that Final Four.

”I feel like we’re ready, you know practice has been tough this week,” said Trojans head coach Michael Langston. “You know the heat has kicked it up a notch and the stakes are a little bit higher so they are holding each other to a higher standard now. But I feel like it’s all in the nerves and them expecting each other to be great this week and expecting each other to show up and do their jobs because you know like you said, we’ve made it to this point and they don’t want to stop here, they want to keep going.”

And that Elite Eight matchup is set for 7:30pm on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harold Benton, 63, was arrested for felony murder and aggravated assault for the death of...
Man arrested in Dawson homicide
Police are looking for Isaac Hicks in connection to the shooting.
APD looking for man wanted in shooting
The sheriff's office is looking for 15-year-old Rosaline Burrows.
Ben Hill Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen
It happened Sunday night around 8:30 p.m., between Union and Pine streets.
Vienna man hit, killed by train
The bodies of 66-year-old Djeswende “Wende” Reid and 67-year-old Stephen Reid were found near...
Missing couple found fatally shot in woods near their home

Latest News

The Lady Canes celebrate their 4-2 win over Union County
Fitzgerald downs Union County to keep season alive
Albany will soon be adding a semi-professional soccer team in the SOWEGANS Soccer Club
SOWEGANS Soccer Club is coming to Albany
Charles Stamper and Martin Morgan have came up with a training program for high school seniors...
South Ga. referee shortage impacting game schedules, officiating
WALB
South Ga. referee shortage impacting game schedules, officiating