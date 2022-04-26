Lee County preps for tough Elite Eight showdown

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Up in Leesburg, the Lee County boys soccer team is one of just three teams still alive in South Georgia.

The Trojans are busy prepping for their first Elite Eight matchup in program history, one that will take them to unbeaten Central Gwinnett on Tuesday night.

The Trojans enter fresh off a win over Riverwood and this team is riding high, ready to continue to show that they can compete in 6A, and just maybe punch a ticket for the first time to that Final Four.

”I feel like we’re ready, you know practice has been tough this week,” said Trojans head coach Michael Langston. “You know the heat has kicked it up a notch and the stakes are a little bit higher so they are holding each other to a higher standard now. But I feel like it’s all in the nerves and them expecting each other to be great this week and expecting each other to show up and do their jobs because you know like you said, we’ve made it to this point and they don’t want to stop here, they want to keep going.”

And that Elite Eight matchup is set for 7:30pm on Tuesday.

