Former UGA linebacker Adam Anderson indicted for rape by grand jury

Adam Anderson
Adam Anderson(WGCL)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Former University of Georgia football linebacker Adam Anderson has been indicted by a grand jury for rape, according to ESPN.

A judge denied the football player’s request to dismiss the rape charges two weeks ago.

Anderson was arrested on Nov. 10 after being accused of raping a 21-year-old woman in a house in Athens.

He was indefinitely suspended from the football team after they learned of the indictment.

A second woman has also accused him of sexually assaulting her in Oconee County in October 2020. He has not been charged in that case.

According to the arrest report for Anderson, the woman says after she had a few drinks, she woke up in a bed in the Athens home and Anderson was having sex with her. She told police that the sex was not consensual.

