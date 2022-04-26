Ask the Expert
Former Early Co. coroner pleads guilty in sexual assault investigation

The former Early County coroner pleaded guilty to two sexual battery charges.
The former Early County coroner pleaded guilty to two sexual battery charges.(Source: Early County Jail)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - The former Early County coroner pleaded guilty in connection to a sexual assault investigation, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Todd Hunter pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery.

He was sentenced to two years probation, barred from contact with the victims and had to resign as coroner.

The GBI said the case was prosecuted in the Pataula Judicial Circuit.

