Fitzgerald downs Union County to keep season alive

The Lady Canes celebrate their 4-2 win over Union County(Source: Fitzgerald)
By Kyle Logan
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Within high school soccer, we entered this new week with just one team left standing on the ladies side, the Lady Canes from Fitzgerald.

All year Fitzgerald has been a top five team inside AA and entered the Elite Eight still unbeaten.

The goal was to punch their ticket to the Final Four on Monday night and that is exactly what the Lady Canes did.

Fitzgerald downed Union County 4-2 to keep their season alive.

The teams were tied 2-2 at the half but Fitzgerald would be too much late.

Now for the first time in the schools history, a Ben hill County soccer team is off to the Final Four.

A surreal night for the Canes who are one step closer to a State Championship.

”This was a history making night for us, the girls, I mean they are ecstatic right now,” said Canes head coach Jahyna Anderson. “I don’t even think words can describe the feeling of coming off of that field with the W tonight but overall it was well deserved, a hard fought win for sure. The fans got loud, we got loud on the field, the sidelines were loud so overall I think that’s what pushed us over but we felt it all the way up to the top of the border, we felt the love and support from home. We got one more, it’s always one more and that’s how we’re going to take it, is one more game and leave it all on the field.”

Up next, it will be back on the road for the Lady Canes, a Final Four matchup which will be set for Thursday night.

