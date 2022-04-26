Crime Victims Memorial On Display In Downtown, Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Albany’s Victims Witness Assistance is showing its support for crime victims and their families by placing a memorial garden downtown for all to see.

Lisa Collins, a Victim’s Advocate and one of the organizers of the event said it’s important to remember those who were lost to violence.

“Each photo you see displayed here today is a person who has lost their life here in Albany as the result of a crime,” Collins said. “Each person displayed is a brother, sister, mom, dad for a lot of family members. We wanted the family members who came out today to know that we remember their loved ones. We know their stories, we think of them often.”

Collins said she would like for the memorial to serve as a reminder to the community that victims’ rights should be advocated for all year.

Some families whose loved ones were featured in the memorial said that events like this help them to get through their struggles of loss.

Sherrie Judge Paul is the mother of two murder victims. She lost a daughter back in 2008 and a son in 2019, both in Dougherty County. She feels the city has greatly educated her on her rights and resources.

“Now that’s one thing I can say as far as the Victims Rights Office, the victim’s advocates. Jewel Amis and everybody on her team have been wonderful,” Paul said. “They’ve helped as far as counseling and anything that I’ve needed, they’re a phone call away.”

Sherrie Judge Paul is the mother of two murder victims. She says she feels as though the city has greatly educated her on her rights and resources since both tragedies. (WALB)

She also said she believes today’s violence is getting too out of hand and wants something done about it.

“It’s too much. I mean half of the kids that’s on these posters, didn’t get a chance to live. My son, he had just graduated. He was four days from his nineteenth birthday,” Paul said. “My daughter was 23 when she was murdered. Nobody gets a chance, and I don’t understand how it seems like it’s okay for somebody to take another person’s life.”

Some other victims’ families stressed that they want people to know their rights and things to look out for when it comes to preventing being a victim of a crime.

Patricia Gilbert is the mother of Nykeah Gilbert, who lost her life to domestic violence on Thanksgiving in 2019. She said while her daughter’s case is still ongoing, she’s learned a lot about domestic violence since then and is determined to educate others.

“Mostly, what I want to say is to all the young girls, please speak up and let somebody know when something is going wrong with you and your loved one or whoever you think loves you,” Gilbert said.

Patricia Gilbert is the mother of Nykeah Gilbert, who lost her life to domestic violence on Thanksgiving in 2019. She says she's learned a lot about domestic violence since then and is determined to educate others. (WALB)

Nykeah’s aunt, Joanne Nunnally, said love shouldn’t hurt.

“Like the (my) shirt says ‘Love shouldn’t hurt.’ You know, love is love. That’s what God instills in us. Love,” Nunnally said. “Love shouldn’t hurt. Nobody’s going to abuse you verbally or hit you. That’s not love.”

Nykeah's aunt, Joanne Nunnally, wearing her domestic violence shirt. (WALB)

She also said it’s important to say something when you see something.

“Speak up, get out of it. Don’t let anybody force you into nothing you’re not comfortable with, and just take your time,” she said. “You know, you have the rest of your life to define love, and God is gonna put that in your life. You know somebody to care for you and love you.”

Collins emphasizes that it’s important to report a crime.

“We all want to see crime reduced here in Albany, so if you see something that is wrong, speak up, speak out,” Collins said. “Don’t be afraid to speak to law enforcement. Trust your district attorney, trust the investigators, trust the prosecutors. Speak with them.”

Collins said if people don’t feel comfortable reporting right away, they can come to the Victims Witness Assistance Department where they can help.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.