Colquitt Co. deputies searching for missing juvenile

The sheriff's office is looking for 14-year-old Riley Harris.
The sheriff's office is looking for 14-year-old Riley Harris.(Source: Colquitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MOULTRIE Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing juvenile.

Riley Harris, 14, was last known to be in the Moultrie area and also has ties to Brooks County, according to deputies.

Harris was last seen traveling with an adult man in the Moultrie area and frequenting local hotels. It is unknown at this time if she is in any danger.

*MISSING JUVENILE* The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office requests the assistance of the public in locating 14 year old...

Posted by Colquitt County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Anyone with any information on Harris’ whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 616-7430.

