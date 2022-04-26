Colquitt Co. deputies searching for missing juvenile

MOULTRIE Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing juvenile.

Riley Harris, 14, was last known to be in the Moultrie area and also has ties to Brooks County, according to deputies.

Harris was last seen traveling with an adult man in the Moultrie area and frequenting local hotels. It is unknown at this time if she is in any danger.

Anyone with any information on Harris’ whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 616-7430.

