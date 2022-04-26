Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

120,000 pounds of beef recalled over E.coli concerns

More than 120,000 pounds of ground beef products have been recalled due to E.coli concerns,...
More than 120,000 pounds of ground beef products have been recalled due to E.coli concerns, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.(Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By Shellie Sylvestri and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray) - More than 120,000 pounds of ground beef products have been recalled due to E.coli concerns, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Lakeside Refrigerated Services issued the recall on beef products that were manufactured between Feb. 1 and April 8, according to an FSIS notice. The recalled brands include Nature’s Reserve, SEG, Thomas Farms, Tajima Beef Patties and Marketside Butcher wagyu beef, WAVE reported.

The items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

There have been no reports of people getting sick after eating the recalled ground beef products.

The USDA lists beef items and product codes that are being recalled can be viewed as well as labels for the affected products.

The agency said it’s concerned that some products may be in people’s refrigerators or freezers.  

People who have these products are urged not to eat them. Instead, throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Most people infected with E.coli O103 develop diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting, but in rare cases, more serious illnesses may result, including a type of kidney failure. Seek medical attention if you or a loved one develop concerning symptoms.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harold Benton, 63, was arrested for felony murder and aggravated assault for the death of...
Man arrested in Dawson homicide
Police are looking for Isaac Hicks in connection to the shooting.
APD looking for man wanted in shooting
The sheriff's office is looking for 15-year-old Rosaline Burrows.
Ben Hill Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen
It happened Sunday night around 8:30 p.m., between Union and Pine streets.
Vienna man hit, killed by train
He was charged with burglary and providing a false name to law enforcement and taken to Lowndes...
Valdosta man charged in Sunday burglary

Latest News

Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly kidnapped 3-month-old Brandon Cuellar in San...
Kidnapped California baby found and 3 suspects detained
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House complex...
Harris positive for COVID-19, Biden not ‘close contact’
Franklin Police officers dragged, run over by fleeing suspect
WATCH: Suspect drags two officers on highway during arrest
There is not much left of Novotoshkivka, a small village in eastern Ukraine, new drone video...
Russia pounds eastern Ukraine as West promises Kyiv new arms
The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in the administration’s appeal of lower-court...
Supreme Court wrestles with Trump asylum policy Biden wants to end