Vienna man hit, killed by train
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT
VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - A Vienna man was hit and killed by a train over the weekend.
It happened Sunday night around 8:30 p.m., between Union and Pine streets.
Vienna police said the man killed has been identified as 21-year-old Statavious Burnam.
Police said they don’t know why the man was around the train tracks yet.
The investigation is ongoing.
A number of agencies, including the Dooly County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol, responded to the incident.
