Vienna man hit, killed by train

VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - A Vienna man was hit and killed by a train over the weekend.

It happened Sunday night around 8:30 p.m., between Union and Pine streets.

Vienna police said the man killed has been identified as 21-year-old Statavious Burnam.

Police said they don’t know why the man was around the train tracks yet.

The investigation is ongoing.

A number of agencies, including the Dooly County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol, responded to the incident.

