Rain briefly returns Tuesday

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A sun/cloud mix with warm upper 80s Tuesday afternoon. Isolated showers over north Florida may hold together and push into portions of SGA this evening. Not much rain just enough to dampen a few areas. Best chance of rain arrives along a cold front tomorrow.

We’re tracking the active weather which extends from Texas into western Alabama. The slow moving front pushes east with showers and thunderstorms moving across SGA Tuesday afternoon into early evening. Rainfall amounts will be under 1/2″ inch. Expect gradual clearing through the evening with a breezy northwest wind.

Not as warm but beautiful sunshine takes over as a very dry airmass returns. Days mostly sunny with near to slightly above average highs low-upper 80s while lows remain above average mid 50s to low 60s.

Into the weekend moisture increases which brings a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday and Monday. Following wetter weather becomes likely the middle of next week.

