New outreach program for those with special needs set to start in Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A new outreach program dedicated to those with mental and physical disabilities is set to launch in Tifton next month.

Those ages five and older with mental and physical disabilities are given the opportunity to showcase their sports skills with others just like them in their community.

“Champions League” is a new outreach program dedicated to those with these disabilities to create a safe place for them to play and interact.

Coordinator Kristin Dixon and her husband were inspired to bring something new to the community. After talking with her friend whose nephew has Down Syndrome, she expressed he had no local place to play with others who had similar conditions.

They are looking for more volunteers to assist. One volunteer told WALB News 10 that it fills his heart to be able to help others with limitations.

“I’m looking forward to interacting with the kids and adults in our community with special needs. I think that’s a little bit of an underserved population here. And I’m just very excited for the Champions League to take this on and move forward and expand,” Cody Dixon said.

Recreation leaders said to be able to diversify the programs offered at the rec is a win-win opportunity.

“The recreation is all about accessibility and if we can make our areas where there are parks or are indoor areas more assessable for a larger part of the population, that’s extremely important,” Tim Petree, assistant director, said.

The first volunteer training will be on Thursday, May 5 at 6 p.m. and May 16 will be the official start date of the program.

For more information, call Kristin Dixon at (229) 206-0430 or email to get involved.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.