Man arrested in Dawson homicide

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A Dawson man has been arrested in connection to a homicide, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Harold Benton, 63, was arrested for felony murder and aggravated assault for the death of Douglas Bell, 59. Agents said on Sunday, the Dawson Police Department requested the GBI’s help in investigating Bell’s death.

Preliminary information showed that officers responded to a report of a deceased man in a home on the 400 block of Maple Street. Officers found Bell dead from apparent stab wounds.

An autopsy will be performed on Bell at the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur.

This investigation is active and ongoing, according to the GBI.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Dawson Police Department at (229) 965-4414 or the GBI Sylvester Field Office at (229) 777-2080. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1 (800) 597-TIPS (8477), online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

