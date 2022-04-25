Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Man arrested in Dawson homicide

Harold Benton, 63, was arrested for felony murder and aggravated assault for the death of...
Harold Benton, 63, was arrested for felony murder and aggravated assault for the death of Douglas Bell, 59.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A Dawson man has been arrested in connection to a homicide, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Harold Benton, 63, was arrested for felony murder and aggravated assault for the death of Douglas Bell, 59. Agents said on Sunday, the Dawson Police Department requested the GBI’s help in investigating Bell’s death.

Preliminary information showed that officers responded to a report of a deceased man in a home on the 400 block of Maple Street. Officers found Bell dead from apparent stab wounds.

An autopsy will be performed on Bell at the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur.

This investigation is active and ongoing, according to the GBI.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Dawson Police Department at (229) 965-4414 or the GBI Sylvester Field Office at (229) 777-2080. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1 (800) 597-TIPS (8477), online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 wanted in Sylvester home invasion
2 wanted in Sylvester home invasion
Sourdough bread made by Kelsey Griggs
2 local business owners overcome life struggles through cottage baking
Generic image
Crisp Co. shooting under investigation
The bodies of 66-year-old Djeswende “Wende” Reid and 67-year-old Stephen Reid were found near...
Missing couple found fatally shot in woods near their home
Branenn said the ability to bring a completely updated apartment complex to a city like Camilla...
Camilla new apartments become major investment for city

Latest News

Gov. Brian Kemp, along with First Lady Marty Kemp, Attorney General Chris Carr, members of the...
Kemp signs legislation supporting law enforcement
A new outreach program dedicated to those with mental and physical disabilities is set to...
New outreach program for those with special needs set to start in Tifton
U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
Augusta father, daughter admit to tax filing fraud
Police are looking for Isaac Hicks in connection to the shooting.
APD looking for man wanted in shooting