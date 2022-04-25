Ask the Expert
Kemp signs legislation supporting law enforcement

Gov. Brian Kemp, along with First Lady Marty Kemp, Attorney General Chris Carr, members of the...
Gov. Brian Kemp, along with First Lady Marty Kemp, Attorney General Chris Carr, members of the Georgia General Assembly, and local, state, and federal law enforcement officials, signed legislation Monday to further public safety efforts in the state.(WALB)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp, along with First Lady Marty Kemp, Attorney General Chris Carr, members of the Georgia General Assembly, and local, state, and federal law enforcement officials, signed legislation Monday to further public safety efforts in the state.

The following legislation was signed during a ceremony Monday:

  • Gang Prosecution Unit Authority (HB 1134): This bill allows a concurrent authority for prosecuting attorneys and the Attorney General to prosecute offenses involving criminal gang activity.
  • Enhanced Fleeing and Eluding Penalties (HB 1216): This bill allows enhanced penalties for violations of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
  • Clarification of Penalties for Possession of Firearms by Felons (SB 479): This bill says each firearm in the possession or attempted possession of certain offenders will be charged as a separate offense.
  • Clarification of penalties for Possession of Child Molestation and Pornography (HB 1188): This bill says each act of child molestation will be charged as a separate offense.
  • Free Basic Law Enforcement Training Tuition for Former Armed Service Members (SB 358): This bill allows reimbursement of certain costs incurred by active duty, retired, or honorably discharged members of the US armed forces who are attending basic law enforcement training.
  • Extension of Peace Officer Annuity Benefit Fund to 911 Dispatchers (SB 84): This bill allows certain communications officers shall be eligible for membership in the Peace Officers’ Annuity and Benefit Fund.
  • Registration Exemption for POST Certified Peace Officers (HB 1441): This bill says a certified peace officer employed as an independent contractor can be exempted from certain requirements.

