Dougherty Co. planning for tennis center at former armory site

By Molly Godley
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County is looking at the old National Guard armory for their new tennis center.

About one year ago, they were considering Tift Park. Dougherty County is now considering working with the City of Albany.

On Monday, the recreation committee met to talk about where they’re at with their tennis center project.

County Administrator Michael McCoy said while moving forward in the process, they got a letter from Albany Mayor Bo Dorough “regarding the relocation of a fire station as well as the development of pickle ball and utilization of the armory property for recreation department.”

Ron Huffman, the consultant the city used for their parks and recreation master plan, showed the county what the possibilities are for the 18-acre property.(WALB)

Ron Huffman, the consultant the city used for their parks and recreation master plan, showed the county what the possibilities are for the 18-acre property.

“A full track fits out there. A sports field fits out there. Several hundred parking spaces out there tennis fits out there, pickleball.” said Huffman.

The county is also considering housing. Recreation Committee Chairman Clinton Johnson said they want this to be a place that helps the entire community. Adding the move gives them more space, more planning time which will ultimately help bring more people in.

″A tennis center would be better at the National Guard armory. We could grow it, we could have tournaments, and we could kind of really do a good job with it instead of just sticking it somewhere just to do it.” said Johnson.

County representatives are not completely on board with the city’s ask for the relocation of a fire station to the property.

To move forward with the project and see if both branches are on the same page, the county is planning to have a joint meeting with the city.

