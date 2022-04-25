Dougherty Co. considers moving forward with Radium Springs water tower project

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Efforts to restore and renovate the water tower at Radium Springs are continuing.

On Monday, the commission learned before construction would start, it would take $15,000 just to find out how much construction would cost.

For many who live in Radium Springs, the water tower has been a sign of resilience. And now, the county is working to restore it. The issue though: will it move from its original spot or stay?

Chris Harvey is the president of the Radium Springs Neighborhood Association. (WALB)

Neighborhood Association President Chris Harvey said the consensus is people want it to stay.

“After the tornadoes a few years back, it unveiled this old tower that nobody knew was there. It knocked trees all down around it and all of the sudden, here it is. This big metal tower standing there,” said Harvey.

The state the water tower is in and its location had Dougherty County Commissioners consider the move.

Another issue some had with moving forward with the project was the uncertainty of the cost.

After the county had a team survey the tower, they found three main issues.

According to Assitant County Administrator Scott Addison, two foundations were cracked.

Efforts to restore and renovate the water tower at Radium Springs are continuing. (WALB)

“So essentially, not anchoring down the water tower anymore,” Addison said.

Also one of the legs has corrosion.

Commissioner Russel Gray said if there are already these issues, move it to a place with a better foundation and where it’s more accessible.

“If we have to put a new foundation and new legs, can we move the tower to somewhere near the old golf course location,” said Gray.

Harvey said the neighborhood’s concern with moving the tower and making it more accessible opens more doors for graffiti, and injury from people trying to climb it.

Commissioner Gloria Gaines had two main concerns: where’s the money coming from, and what is the community benefit?

Chairman Christopher Cohilas said funding could come from SPLOST or the recent $12.5 million federal grant for Radium Springs improvements.

Although the commission is still discussing if they will approve the $15,000 to get a design and learn the total costs for improvements, Harvey said the tower means something to residents

“When we were cleaning up yards and houses after the tornado, it was a talking piece everybody was talking about it so where it is important to us,” said Harvey.

The county commission will decide on this issue at their next meeting on May 2.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.