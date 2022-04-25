City of Albany recognizes National Crime Victim’s Rights Week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office recognized National Crime Victim’s Rights this week with a proclamation.

Albany families that lost loved ones to violent crimes were there. They tell us they feel the support from the city and the district attorney’s office.

They say they feel aware of their rights and were given resources, like counseling. They say they are taking it one day at a time, as some of their cases are still unsolved.

Events like this, they say, are essential to making sure that their voices and stories are heard.

Event organizers say abuse and violence can come from anywhere. Some warning signs to look out for are placing tracking devices on someone’s phone, getting excessive text messages, and having to explain your whereabouts and who you are with at all times.

Rahab’s Haven of Albany is a faith-based organization that works with human trafficking victims. They say there are many red flags they often see. Like younger girls dating much older men, and boyfriends convincing their girlfriends to sell sex for money. They say victims may not always realize that they are victims.

If you or someone you know think you might be becoming a victim, call law enforcement or an organization like the Lily Pad Sane Center.

There will also be other events this week, like a memorial garden on Tuesday and a candlelight vigil on Thursday.

