ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany is launching a new initiative called “Push to Portal” to encourage Albany Utilities customers to pay their bills through the online portal.

Starting May 1, any customer who pays their bill on time through the online portal will be entered into a random drawing.

The month following their on-time portal payment, city officials say they’ll be entered to be one of 10 random winners who will get to choose between a $100 gift card, a $100 credit, or $100 cash.

Winners will be drawn during an Albany Utilities Board meeting, which is streamed live on Facebook and on Channel 16.

Customers can access the portal here.

City of Albany launch drawing to encourage online portal payments (City of Albany)

