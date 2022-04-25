Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Businesses see an increase in customers for the Vidalia Onion Festival

Businesses see an increase in customers for the Vidalia Onion Festival
Businesses see an increase in customers for the Vidalia Onion Festival(WTOC)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of people packed Vidalia for the city’s onion festival. Even though a lot of the events that make up the festival were held at the airport, businesses in downtown Vidalia say they certainly reaped the benefits.

Heather Davis is the owner of General Store 30474. She says the amount of business they had ended up being more than they expected. Although she was prepared with plenty of stock, she says she did still run out of things like onion relish and onion jelly - the ‘Vidalia things.’

Davis says foot traffic started to pick up on Monday. She says she had customers from places like Pennsylvania, Boston and New York. Mayor Roper also saying how exciting it is to see how successful the local businesses were.

“I’m typically out there helping volunteer for the festival, but didn’t get to this year because this store was just overwhelmed with people so that’s just awesome and I think it was great.”

“Our restaurants were packed, our hotels were packed. Gas stations were selling gas left and right. I mean from a revenue standpoint for the city with our SPLOST money I can’t wait to see what these numbers will be,” said Vidalia Mayor Doug Roper.

The onion festival committee members say they originally estimated a one-million-dollar economic impact. However, they now feel that number could be up to $2 million.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 wanted in Sylvester home invasion
2 wanted in Sylvester home invasion
Sourdough bread made by Kelsey Griggs
2 local business owners overcome life struggles through cottage baking
Generic image
Crisp Co. shooting under investigation
The bodies of 66-year-old Djeswende “Wende” Reid and 67-year-old Stephen Reid were found near...
Missing couple found fatally shot in woods near their home
Branenn said the ability to bring a completely updated apartment complex to a city like Camilla...
Camilla new apartments become major investment for city

Latest News

Gov. Brian Kemp, along with First Lady Marty Kemp, Attorney General Chris Carr, members of the...
Kemp signs legislation supporting law enforcement
Harold Benton, 63, was arrested for felony murder and aggravated assault for the death of...
Man arrested in Dawson homicide
A new outreach program dedicated to those with mental and physical disabilities is set to...
New outreach program for those with special needs set to start in Tifton
U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
Augusta father, daughter admit to tax filing fraud
Police are looking for Isaac Hicks in connection to the shooting.
APD looking for man wanted in shooting