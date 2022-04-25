BINGE IT!: Autistic representation rising on today’s television

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Bingers, as we continue to binge watch great performances from some of our favorite shows, we can’t forget those performances that come from personal experience.

With April being Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month, Binge It! is highlighting a few special series with lead characters on the spectrum.

Autism, or autism spectrum disorder, is a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain, according to the CDC. People living with autism may behave, communicate, interact and learn in ways that are different from most. As autistic children grow into adults, they tend to have difficulty maintaining friendships, communicating with peers and adults, or understanding what behaviors are expected in school or on the job.

Being a mother to a young son on the spectrum, I know from experience that autism isn’t as understood and recognized as it should be. The rise in autistic representation on television is helping fill that void and bring it to the forefront.

Making people such as my son, Jason, feel seen in the world.

Jason McCullough, son of WALB's Kim McCullough, has been diagnosed with level 3 autism disorder. (Kim McCullough)

Here is a list of shows that focus on the daily lives and struggles of someone with autism. Feel free to share with those on the spectrum or someone that has a special connection with someone on the spectrum.

Atypical (Netflix)

Atypical is a comedy/drama that aired on Netflix in Sep. 2018. It focuses on Sam, an autistic teenager learning to function in a world that doesn’t understand him and vice versa. Through the four seasons, you can notice Sam’s growth and desire to become independent in the world.

You can binge-watch all four seasons of “Atypical” on Netflix now!

The Good Doctor (Hulu)

The Good Doctor premiered on ABC in September 2017. It tells the story of Dr. Shun Murphy, an autistic doctor that comes from a small town and a troubled past. He moves to work in a California hospital where, at first, he struggles to get along with his coworkers. The show is now in its fifth season.

Catch all five seasons of “The Good Doctor” on Hulu! You can also catch it on ABC!

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay (Hulu)

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay premiered on freeform in January 2020. The comedy is about when a young 20-something-year-old has to take over and be a guardian to his half-sisters, one being on the spectrum. The three become a crazy and dysfunctional yet loving family. The show has two seasons.

Stream “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay” now on Hulu!

As We See It (Amazon Prime)

Prime Video’s As We See It premiered on Prime Video in January 2022. The show focuses on the lives of three roommates, all on the spectrum, as they navigate to work and find love in the real world. The comedy/drama has one season so far with eight episodes.

Episodes of “As We See It” is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video!

Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)

Love on the Spectrum is a reality series where single on the spectrum attempt to match and find love. As they date, they learn lessons and find that dating may not be easy as expected. The show has two seasons so far.

Binge the first two seasons of “Love on the Spectrum” on Netflix!

