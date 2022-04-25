Ben Hill Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - The Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing teen.

The sheriff’s office is looking for 15-year-old Rosaline Burrows.

She is described as 5′6, 160 pounds, and has long, curly dark hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen early Monday morning at a home she was staying at on Kathleen Drive.

Anyone who knows where she is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (229) 426-51-61 or (229) 457-13-27.

