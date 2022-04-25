APD looking for man wanted in shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is looking for a man wanted in connection to a Sunday shooting at Drexel Street.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Police are looking for Isaac Hicks in connection to the shooting.

The victim told police the shooting happened after a fight at a birthday party. The victim told police that the suspect threatened to kill him before shooting him in the arm.

Anyone with information on Hicks’ whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department (229-431-2100.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.