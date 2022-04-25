Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

35-year-old man arrested on charges of possession and distribution of child porn

Christopher Lauderdale, 35, was arrested and book on charges of possession and distribution of...
Christopher Lauderdale, 35, was arrested and book on charges of possession and distribution of child porn.(Fontana Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FONTANA, Calif. (Gray News) – Authorities in California arrested a man who was accused of downloading and distributing child pornography over the internet.

Detectives with the Fontana Police Department served a search warrant in April 2021 at the home of 35-year-old Christopher Lauderdale in Yucaipa, California.

Authorities seized multiple electronic devices from the home and said Lauderdale was not home during the execution of the search warrant. Detectives discovered evidence indicating Lauderdale may have had access to a child during the search.

Officers with the Fontana Police Department arrested Christopher Lauderdale, 35, on child porn...
Officers with the Fontana Police Department arrested Christopher Lauderdale, 35, on child porn charges.(Fontana Police Department)

Lauderdale was located a few days later in Huntington Beach, California, where police say he was arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography. He was booked at West Valley Detention Center.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Fontana Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at JDRODRIGUEZ@FONTANA.ORG.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tonya Yvette Taylor, 51, has been charged with three counts of insurance fraud in connection...
Woman charged with Dougherty Co. insurance fraud
It happened in the 1700 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard just before 9 p.m.
Update: Man killed in Albany hit and run identified, 1 charged
Harold Benton, 63, was arrested for felony murder and aggravated assault for the death of...
Man arrested in Dawson homicide
The former Early County coroner pleaded guilty to two sexual battery charges.
Former Early Co. coroner pleads guilty in sexual assault investigation
He was charged in connection to the bomb threat that was made a Houston County school.
Albany teen charged in Houston Co. school bomb threat prank

Latest News

Madeleine Albright
Madeleine Albright honored by Biden, other world leaders
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Elon Musk quest to scrap deal over 2018 tweets is rejected
FILE - Minneapolis police stand outside the department's 3rd Precinct on May 27, 2020, in...
Post-Floyd probe finds discrimination by Minneapolis police
On Earth Day, 37-year-old Binti gave birth to a healthy baby girl.
Zoo Knoxville welcomes baby chimpanzee
A man and woman walk under trees down a path at Alta Plaza Park in San Francisco. People in the...
Older people fret less about aging in place: AP-NORC Poll