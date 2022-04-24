Thomasville Rose Festival returns with flowers and more

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) -The 101st Thomasville Rose Festival returned with more than just roses on its last day Saturday.

The Rose Festival is held every year on the fourth Saturday in April.

This year was the first time since 2019 that the festival was hosted in its entirety. Last year, The 100th annual Rose Festival was canceled but this past weekend made up for it.

Lessie Tillman of the Civic Garden Club in Thomasville said they were glad to be back to show off their roses to the public

”Now that we have a full show, we can open up to the public. They can come in and view the show and see the things that we’ve worked hard on,” Tillman said.

There were 14 divisions of Roses that were graded. Most of the roses were grown right in Thomasville. The event was also for children who made their own drawings of roses on display.

The Rose Contest was held in limited form because of the pandemic in previous years (WALB)

”The kids look around looking and showing their parents their artwork. They go ‘oh, I got it’ so it’s great,” Tillman said.

The event was not just about roses, it was also about showcasing Thomasville and its downtown area

”Thomasville has really picked up his game. I think it’s great for people that like to live here,” Peter Antonacci, an event attendee, said.

Antonacci is from Tallahassee and said he’s been to the Rose Festival before, but it was 35 years ago. He said the area has changed for the better since the last time he came to the Festival.

A first place rose at the Rose Festival (WALB)

Corin, is also from Tallahassee. She said she goes to Thomasville as often as she can.

“We love to eat here shop here. It was just another way to experience the community,” she said.

Along with rose displays and contests, there was a market for people to shop. To end the festival there was live music. It’s something musicians were eager to get back to doing.

”They asked us to come a couple of years ago. Unfortunately, we couldn’t come because the world was shut down. But we’re so happy to be here today for the first time,” Hanoch Hickman, a musician, said.

Hickman says his band struggled through the pandemic and they’re glad to have some sense of normalcy. He also said he was glad to finally be able to see the beauty of the southern city.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.