Shellman Beautification raises more than $12k for community projects

SHELLMAN, Ga. (WALB) - Shellman Beautification Association hosted a community fair on Saturday to raise more than $12,000 for community projects.

Shellman Beautification said they want to take on more projects like a recently constructed Pole Barn downtown that only cost them $5,000.

“We started this group about seven years ago and we just want to raise money to beautify the city,” City Clerk, Angela Graham said.

The funds came from sponsors, through a corn hole event and a silent auction. Most people in the group were born and raised in Shellman. That’s why the project is so important to them.

“Everything just turned out very nice,” Graham said.

Now that the Pole Barn is up, their eyes now turn to a “Welcome to Shellman” sign on Highway 82-East. Graham hopes this brings more traffic into the area.

“Because we have no way to let people know coming in that you’re entering Shellman. And we want a nice beautiful sign that says ‘Hey, you’re coming into Shellman,’” Graham said.

Shellman Beautification has other projects in mind for the town, but nothing concrete yet. The $12,000 will likely go a long way toward funding future projects.

