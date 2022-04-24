Mother speaks out for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany mother whose son was murdered is speaking out. It’s all part of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

Nearly five years ago, Cathy Cody Jones’ son, Anthony Wright was shot and killed at 21 years old.

Anthony Wright was murdered nearly 5 years ago (WALB)

“I didn’t respond in a way that a lot of people thought I should have responded. When you know it’s bigger than you, you do different,” Jones said.

She wants to continue to show her strength and be a leader for the community.

Jones is working with Nigel Brown’s mother to bring awareness about how people can get help.

Nigel Brown was shot and killed last summer while he was in his bedroom. Police say a stray bullet in a drive-by shooting hit him in his head.

For Jones, she said what helped her cope was her church community and God.

“They have been with me throughout this entirety. The community of people that I didn’t even know that was watching my life who are now my dear friends and associates,” said Jones

Another way is to go through the Victims’ Witness Assistants Office. Jones said she will continue to rely on her relationship with God to stay strong while promoting other resources people can use.

“I’m letting God show me how to do this. If I do Cathy, I wouldn’t want to speak to nobody. This is an opportunity to show the people how God has allowed me to show that there is strength amongst even death,” Jones said.

Jones will speak at Dougherty County Government Center this Thursday at 6 p.m. Something she’s humbled by.

“For them to say that they knew last year that they wanted me as the guest speaker was phenomenal,” she said.

Phenomenal because she says the loss of a loved one takes a toll on you. Jones said she thinks her message will help others. She is even calling it a celebration.

“My son always was the first person to ever buy my gift and so every year I have to ask God to help me because now I gotta get used to that,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.