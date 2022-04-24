Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Mother speaks out for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

Mother speaks for Crime Victims' Rights Week
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany mother whose son was murdered is speaking out. It’s all part of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

Nearly five years ago, Cathy Cody Jones’ son, Anthony Wright was shot and killed at 21 years old.

Anthony Wright was murdered nearly 5 years ago
Anthony Wright was murdered nearly 5 years ago(WALB)

“I didn’t respond in a way that a lot of people thought I should have responded. When you know it’s bigger than you, you do different,” Jones said.

She wants to continue to show her strength and be a leader for the community.

Jones is working with Nigel Brown’s mother to bring awareness about how people can get help.

Nigel Brown was shot and killed last summer while he was in his bedroom. Police say a stray bullet in a drive-by shooting hit him in his head.

For Jones, she said what helped her cope was her church community and God.

“They have been with me throughout this entirety. The community of people that I didn’t even know that was watching my life who are now my dear friends and associates,” said Jones

Another way is to go through the Victims’ Witness Assistants Office. Jones said she will continue to rely on her relationship with God to stay strong while promoting other resources people can use.

“I’m letting God show me how to do this. If I do Cathy, I wouldn’t want to speak to nobody. This is an opportunity to show the people how God has allowed me to show that there is strength amongst even death,” Jones said.

Jones will speak at Dougherty County Government Center this Thursday at 6 p.m. Something she’s humbled by.

“For them to say that they knew last year that they wanted me as the guest speaker was phenomenal,” she said.

Phenomenal because she says the loss of a loved one takes a toll on you. Jones said she thinks her message will help others. She is even calling it a celebration.

“My son always was the first person to ever buy my gift and so every year I have to ask God to help me because now I gotta get used to that,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 wanted in Sylvester home invasion
2 wanted in Sylvester home invasion
Generic image
Crisp Co. shooting under investigation
Sourdough bread made by Kelsey Griggs
2 local business owners overcome life struggles through cottage baking
Branenn said the ability to bring a completely updated apartment complex to a city like Camilla...
Camilla new apartments become major investment for city
Fuzzy Goat in downtown Thomasville was recently spotted in a feature with Matthew McConaughey.
Hollywood actor spotlights downtown Thomasville business

Latest News

Sourdough bread made by Kelsey Griggs
2 local business owners overcome life struggles through cottage baking
2 local business owners overcome life struggles through cottage baking
2 local business owners overcome life struggles through cottage baking
Mother speaks for Crime Victims' Rights Week
Mother speaks for Crime Victims' Rights Week
Shellman Beautification Association wants Shellman to be put on the map.
Shellman Beautification raises more than $12k for community projects