ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunday evening into Monday...

High pressure will continue to dominate the skies over the next several hours. We’ll see a few clouds still hanging around, but they will slowly start to clear out, especially as we go on into the overnight hours. This is because we are losing that daytime heating. Now moving on into Monday, we will be seeing a trough approach with a cold front to our west. This will lead to isolated showers and thunderstorms for Monday going on until Tuesday. This will be a low potential during that time. We’ll be seeing temperatures dropping from the 80s down into the 60s overnight and it will be a little bit warmer than our overall averages. Highs for Monday will mainly be sitting in the 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Lows for Monday morning will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. (WALB)

Tuesday and onward...

Heading into your Tuesday that frontal system will make it all the way into Southwest Georgia. This will bring in a better opportunity for rainfall across the area. We’re mainly keeping it around a 30% chance as there will be enough instability in the atmosphere to bring in a slight shower or thunderstorm here across the area. Now we will be seeing that frontal system push off toward the east and weekend once it gets here Tuesday night.

Rain chances are possible for both Monday & Tuesday. (WALB)

We’ll have lows dropping down into the 50s as we get into Tuesday night Wednesday morning. we will be seeing cooler highs for Wednesday in the mid-80s. By Thursday there will be a new opportunity for sunny skies and warmer highs will be climbing back into the upper 80s with plenty of moisture still in the area will mainly stay dry throughout the rest of the week before we see another front that will bring in rain chances to the region on Sunday. Mainly during this period. We’ll be seeing highs in the mid-80s and potentially lower 90s With increasing lows from the 50s into the 60s by the weekend.

Temperatures are staying above average this week. (WALB)

