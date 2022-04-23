Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Sheriff: 1 person killed in Alabama house fire

News outlets report the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death Saturday morning in...
News outlets report the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death Saturday morning in Attalla.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATTALLA, Ala. (AP) — Officials say one person is dead after a home caught fire in northwestern Alabama.

News outlets report the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death Saturday morning in Attalla.

Sheriff’s deputies and volunteer firefighters responded to a 911 call just after 9:30 a.m. about a home on fire with a person inside.

Authorities say first responders tried to rescue the person but were unsuccessful. The victim’s name was not immediately released so that officials could notify the person’s family.

The Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating to determine what caused the fatal fire.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 wanted in Sylvester home invasion
2 wanted in Sylvester home invasion
Generic image
Crisp Co. shooting under investigation
Church of God in Tifton was built in 1972. So, the history of the church runs deep in the...
Tifton church destroyed from Thursday fire
6 arrested in Terrell Co. car, home break-ins
6 arrested in Terrell Co. car, home break-ins
The couple was charged with meth trafficking.
Clinch Co. couple charged with meth trafficking

Latest News

Images from Oak Mountain State Park near Birmingham. The Department of Conservation and Natural...
Alabama’s largest state park expanding near Birmingham
Parents of transgender teens have filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn an Alabama law that makes...
Parents challenge law outlawing treatment of trans kids
Alabama coach Nick Saban is concerned about the current state of college football.
Saban: Current state of college football not ‘sustainable’
Vanderbilt offensive tackle Tyler Steen says he is transferring to Alabama.
Vanderbilt lineman Tyler Steen transferring to Alabama