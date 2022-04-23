Ask the Expert
Crisp Co. shooting under investigation

Generic image(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A shooting incident that left one wounded is currently being investigated, according to Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

On April 22 around 8:00 p.m., Crisp County Communications E-911 dispatched Cordele Police Department, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office and Crisp County EMS to the Seedling Drive in reference to a shooting.

When units arrived on the scene, they observed a 20-year-old male with an apparent lower extremity gunshot wound.

Crisp County EMS transported the victim to Crisp Regional Hospital, and he was later released. Authorities determined the shooting occurred just outside the city limits on Seedling Drive.

The Georgia State Patrol and Cordele Police Department assisted with crime scene perseveration efforts. Preliminary investigation indicates the victim was walking down the road, and shots were fired from a vehicle.

Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this incident.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 276-2690....

Posted by Crisp County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, April 23, 2022

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 276-2690. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling or texting our “See Something, Say Something tip line at 229-322-8891.

