Camilla new apartments become major investment for city

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Whenever residents drive towards Thomasville, Pelham, or through Camilla, they‘ll now see new apartments that city officials said are a major investment for their city.

”We are in need of housing in Camilla. Especially market rate options. These apartments offer that,” said Camilla’s marketing & communications director, Paige Gilchrist.

Ribbom cutting of Camilla Commons (WALB)

The new apartments used to be Quail Valley apartments and city officials say it ended up closing down and was abandoned for a decade.

The developer of these apartments, Glenn Branenn had an idea to revamp the property.

“The ability to bring a completely updated apartment complex to a city like Camilla is beneficial because you have people who could live there. they could spend money in your restaurant and your downtown and really spur the economic growth on that side,” said Brannen.

The Camilla Commons took a year to complete according to city officials.

People around the community have a good feeling about these apartments.

“At one point, a lot of people stayed out here and it got ran down and now to see it come back. It’s just energy, it’s just real energy and it looks nice. And that’s why I’m glad they remodeled. I thought they were going to tear it down but I’m glad they did it how they did it. Bring it back,” said Atorial Wimberly.

Camilla resident, Atorial Wimberly said Camilla Commons looks nice and he's glad they decided to remodel the property instead of tearing it down (WALB)

Gilchrist broke down what these apartments have to offer.

“Bedrooms 1, 2 and 3 and they all range around $750 to like $950 in rent and again this provides additional housing options for people that are not looking for income-based type housing,” said Gilchrist.

Brannen said if you’re interested in getting an apartment you could call 229-330-4011.

