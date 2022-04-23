2 wanted in Sylvester home invasion

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Two men are wanted and are facing several charges after a home invasion incident, according to Sylvester Police Department.

Wayne Williams and Eric Brown Jr. are wanted for aggravated assault, home invasion and possession of firearm during the commission of a crime.

The incident occurred on April 16 at approximately 4:47 a.m. on Sumner Lane.

One person was shot during the incident, and both of the individuals are considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Police said the victim of the home invasion lost part of his left pinky finger but is in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the suspects‘ whereabouts should contact Sylvester Police Department at 229-776-8501

