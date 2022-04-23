Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

2 wanted in Sylvester home invasion

2 wanted in Sylvester home invasion
2 wanted in Sylvester home invasion(Sylvester Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Two men are wanted and are facing several charges after a home invasion incident, according to Sylvester Police Department.

Wayne Williams and Eric Brown Jr. are wanted for aggravated assault, home invasion and possession of firearm during the commission of a crime.

The incident occurred on April 16 at approximately 4:47 a.m. on Sumner Lane.

One person was shot during the incident, and both of the individuals are considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Police said the victim of the home invasion lost part of his left pinky finger but is in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the suspects‘ whereabouts should contact Sylvester Police Department at 229-776-8501

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 arrested in Terrell Co. car, home break-ins
6 arrested in Terrell Co. car, home break-ins
The couple was charged with meth trafficking.
Clinch Co. couple charged with meth trafficking
Church of God in Tifton was built in 1972. So, the history of the church runs deep in the...
Tifton church destroyed from Thursday fire
He was charged with meth trafficking.
Cairo man charged with meth trafficking
The fire happened at South Georgia Church of God on Kell Road.
Tifton church catches fire, investigation underway

Latest News

Generic image
Crisp Co. shooting under investigation
Branenn said the ability to bring a completely updated apartment complex to a city like Camilla...
Camilla new apartments become major investment for city
WALB
City Officials Say New Apartments Will Benefit Community
WALB
MCLB Shows Support For Sexual Assault Awareness Month/Albany