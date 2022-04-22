Tifton church destroyed from Thursday fire

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - People in Tifton are heartbroken by the loss of a monumental landmark church in the city.

Church of God in Tifton was built in 1972. So, the history of the church runs deep in the community. The church caught fire on Thursday and was destroyed.

Fire Chief Ken Gallagagr said it’s unusual for a fire as big as Thursday’s to happen in the middle of the day. What caused it still isn’t known. Tift County Fire Rescue responded to the fire around 1:10 p.m. on Thursday. No one was injured.

Gallagagr said they spent several hours battling the fire. The fire chief said workers didn’t leave until around 11 p.m. that night.

“With limited resources, we’re a small fire department and this is a very, very large church and we hate it for the loss of the community. We did the best we could. They are very dangerous fires and actually extremely rare for a church like this size to catch on fire,” Gallagagr said.

Leaders of the church are staying hopeful during this time.

Ray Dawson was born into the church. He spent several years ministering there and retired in January. He lives in a home across the street that his parents owned. They were also ministers of the church.

Dawson said as soon as he got the call that the church was in flames, tears began to fall as he remembered what the church building meant to him and his family.

“Every time we came to it or came into it, there was this sense of memory and nostalgia. It was just a good feeling, just a good feeling so this body, this building rather, represented all of that to us. My dad was a Church of God minister and my mom and my dad’s funeral was held in his building. My niece was to be married here in November,” Dawson said.

Dawson said he and the congregation are looking forward to the future to be able to rebuild bigger and better.

Other church leaders say they will be using UGA’s campus for meetings and fellowship moving forward.

