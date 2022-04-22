Ask the Expert
Robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun, police say

Police said a robbery suspect left a building after his potential victim showed he was armed as well.
By Angela Bonilla and Gray News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HOUSTON (KWTX/Gray News) - A would-be armed robber quickly changed his mind when the employee of a used car lot took out a weapon, police said.

KWTX reports that Houston police said two men drove into a car dealership on March 21, and one of them walked up to an employee asking to test drive a car and they walked inside an office.

Police said when the employee sat in his chair, he noticed the suspect pull up his shirt and grab a gun. The employee responded by grabbing his gun, which the suspect saw and stated, “No!”

The suspect turned around, walked out of the office and took off running. The second suspect, who was driving a Mercedes, also left the parking lot.

Houston police have yet to announce any arrests in the case and are seeking online tips.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

