Phoebe to offer free mammograms in May

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In honor of Mother’s Day, Phoebe Putney Health System will offer 100 free mammograms in May to women that are uninsured for their annual screening.

The procedure will be done at the Carlton Breast Health Center.

“The 3D procedure and experience are nearly identical to a routine mammogram, except the tomosynthesis machine moves around the breast versus staying still with a regular mammogram. During a tomosynthesis exam, multiple low-dose images of the breast are taken at different angles. The 3D view of the breast tissue helps radiologists identify and describe individual breast structures without the confusion of overlapping tissue,” Phoebe officials said in a release. “Tomosynthesis technology has a 40% higher invasive cancer detection rate than conventional 2D mammography alone and provides up to a 40% reduction in false positive recalls. The new system also offers exceptionally sharp images and patient-friendly design for comfort.”

The exams will be provided to the first 100 eligible women that make appointments.

Those eligible:

not had a mammogram in the last 12 months

40 or older

not experiencing any breast problems, (if you are experiencing breast problems, contact your doctor immediately)

uninsured

not pregnant

live in one of the following counties: Baker, Calhoun, Colquitt, Crisp, Dougherty, Early, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Randolph, Sumter, Terrell, Tift, Turner and Worth

must have a referring physician

Phoebe officials said this is only for initial mammogram screenings.

To schedule an appointment, call (229) 312-4800. Scheduling for the free mammograms will begin on April 27.

