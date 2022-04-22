Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Masked suspects get away with $140K in merchandise from Louis Vuitton store in Cincinnati

The masked individuals pushed passed store employees to get into the store.
The masked individuals pushed passed store employees to get into the store.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - An estimated $140,000 in merchandise was stolen Wednesday from the Louis Vuitton store at Kenwood Towne Centre in Kenwood, Ohio, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson Friday corrected an error in the initial news release that the value of the items was around $413,000.

Shortly after 3 p.m., around eight to 10 people wearing ski masks were dropped off at the entrance of the shopping center.

The individuals proceeded to the Louis Vuitton store as they pushed passed store employees to get into the store, the sheriff’s office explained.

The group managed to steal “every item on the showroom floor,” the sheriff’s office said.

Photos released Thursday show the suspects running out of the store, merchandise in hand, on their way to a dark gray SUV and a black sedan. The vehicles were last seen northbound on I-71, according to the sheriff’s office.

Call 513-851-6000 if you have information regarding this investigation.

Caption

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image
4 arrested after shooting firearm in residential neighborhood
The fire happened at South Georgia Church of God on Kell Road.
Tifton church catches fire, investigation underway
Miller County
Update: 1 killed in Miller Co. shooting identified, another injured
Red Speed Cameras
‘It seems to be a significant problem’: RedSpeed cameras issuing more than 4K citations per month
6 arrested in Terrell Co. car, home break-ins
6 arrested in Terrell Co. car, home break-ins

Latest News

FILE - Hockey legend Guy Lafleur speaks to the media at the official launch of a DVD on his...
Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur dies at age 70
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits in the courtroom, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta....
Marjorie Taylor Greene hostile in testimony over eligibility
Police in New York are investigating the shooting death of a sixth-grade student Aliza Spencer.
Mayor: 12-year-old girl killed while walking home, $10K reward for shooter
Alla Prohonenko, 53, touches a photo of her father Volodymyr Prohonenko during his funeral in...
Ukraine: Russians shift elite units to new battleground