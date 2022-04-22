Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Expert: Masks still offer some COVID-19 protection, even if you’re the only one wearing them

As mask mandates drop, some may be wondering if they'll still be protected if they're the only one wearing a mask. (Source: CNN/KCCI/WLS/KION/KHUO/PAM EASON)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - With the Biden administration’s mask requirement for major public transportation no longer in effect, some might be wondering: Will I still be protected if I’m the only one wearing a mask? The answer may surprise you.

As airlines, trains and various bus companies have announced they will no longer require passengers or crew members to wear masks, some people responded with relief, others with slight panic.

According to Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN’s chief medical correspondent, one-way masking still has benefits.

“It does depend to some extent on what kind of mask you’re using,” he said.

Wearing a mask is now up to individuals. (CNN, JENNY MANGELSEN, DELTA AIRLINES, DUKE UNIVERSITY, FLORIDA ATLANTIC UNIVERSITY, UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, KHOU)

As has been heard throughout the pandemic, cloth and surgical masks don’t offer as much protection for the wearer as others, “whereas if you look at these high filtration masks and N95, KN95 masks, these are very good masks,” Gupta said. “I mean, they have significant filtration. They have electrostatic fibers that really helped sort of screen out the virus, but they’re not perfect.”

Gupta said it also depends on the ventilation where you are.

“Airplanes are probably one of the safest places because of the high air exchange rates, and we haven’t seen significant outbreaks on airplanes,” he said.

And of course, the more transmissible the virus, the greater the chances are of you getting infected.

So while one-way masking isn’t as effective in protecting from COVID-19, wearing one can still be a very good mitigation measure, especially if you are also vaccinated and boosted.

Parents of unvaccinated children say they are upset about recent mask changes. (Source: CNN, GOULDER FAMILY, PAM EASON, KABC, KCAL, KCBS, VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image
4 arrested after shooting firearm in residential neighborhood
The fire happened at South Georgia Church of God on Kell Road.
Tifton church catches fire, investigation underway
Miller County
Update: 1 killed in Miller Co. shooting identified, another injured
Red Speed Cameras
‘It seems to be a significant problem’: RedSpeed cameras issuing more than 4K citations per month
6 arrested in Terrell Co. car, home break-ins
6 arrested in Terrell Co. car, home break-ins

Latest News

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits in the courtroom, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta....
Marjorie Taylor Greene hostile in testimony over eligibility
FILE - Hockey legend Guy Lafleur speaks to the media at the official launch of a DVD on his...
Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur dies at age 70
Police in New York are investigating the shooting death of a sixth-grade student Aliza Spencer.
Mayor: 12-year-old girl killed while walking home, $10K reward for shooter
Alla Prohonenko, 53, touches a photo of her father Volodymyr Prohonenko during his funeral in...
Ukraine: Russians shift elite units to new battleground
The masked individuals pushed passed store employees to get into the store.
Masked suspects get away with $140K in merchandise from Louis Vuitton store in Cincinnati