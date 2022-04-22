Cuthbert book event scheduled for the late Winfred Rembert’s latest work

Ask the Expert
By Kim McCullough
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT
CUTHBERT, Ga. (WALB) - A discussion of the late author, Winfred Rembert’s posthumous book is coming to South Georgia.

A Cuthbert native, Rembert’s book, “Chasing Me To My Grave: An Artist’s Memoir of the Jim Crow South” is a story of his life in prose and paintings from the cotton fields and chain gangs of the south to the churches and nightclubs of the north.

The event will be Saturday, April 23, at 2 p.m. at the Maloof Building, 72 Dawson Street on the square, in Cuthbert.

The book will be discussed by his wife of 46 years, Patsy Rembert and co-author, Erin I. Kelly. It will also be available for purchasing and signing.

