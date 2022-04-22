Ask the Expert
Calhoun Co. Family Connection seeking book donations

The program is for children before they get into grade school.
The program is for children before they get into grade school.
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Calhoun County Public Schools’ reading scores sit among the lowest in the state.

Thirty percent of fifth graders are reading at or above the target while the average in Georgia is 60%, according to the Georgia Department of Education.

This trend is similar at the third grade level.

Calhoun County also received an F on its last district-wide report card in 2019.

Calhoun County Family Connection Coordinator Amanda Farley said test scores in the middle and high school levels are lower in Calhoun County than in surrounding counties.

The program the Calhoun County Family Connection is promoting is called Headstart. They ask for $10 for five books for a child’s library.

The goal of the program is to create enthusiasm among the youngest readers.

“Our 2s, 3s, and 4s, that’s your goal. In our county, we’d always like to see scores a little bit better. So if we can get those kids at little ages 2, 3 and 4 get that love for reading,” Farley said, noting that this would create a ripple effect for older kids.

That’s not the only program they have.

Calhoun County Family Connection Coordinator Amanda Farley said test scores in the middle and high school levels are lower in Calhoun County than in surrounding counties. (WALB)

“If they keep up with how many books they’ve read to their child, once they get to 1,000, they get put into the local and they get a few little things from the library,” Farley said.

Farley said 85 four and under children are in the Headstart program and they’re looking for new books. This includes her own two children.

“They are constantly reading. That is such an important part of education,” Farley said.

If you want to donate, make a $10 check out to: Calhoun County Family Connection, PO BOX 58 Edison Georgia, 39846

