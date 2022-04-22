Ask the Expert
Berrien Co. home catches fire — right as volunteer firemen in middle of training

By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
RAY CITY, Ga. (WALB) - While training, firefighters were forced to step into action to save a home from a fire on Thursday. It all happened in Ray City.

Ray City Fire Chief Tony Galardo said his crew was in the right place at the right time.

On Thursday, they were conducting normal training with their volunteer firemen.

The fire lasted for about three hours.
The fire lasted for about three hours.

“While training, we actually smelled smoke. We tried to investigate we couldn’t find anything,” Galardo said.

Then at about 9 p.m., while about to wrap up training, Galardo got a call about a structure fire. They suited up and got there swiftly.

“Two to three minutes is a real exception in our case because we are all volunteers,” Galardo said.

According to the family who still lives in the area, the building was abandoned for at least 20 years.

No one was hurt in the fire, and Galardo said his new volunteers probably got better training with the fire last night than what they could have asked for.

“We have four new people, and they were the ones that probably benefited the most. The good thing was everyone training was certified, so all they had to do is what they knew from their training. They knew exactly what to do,” Galardo said.

Ray City Fire Rescue has 23 volunteers. Nashville Fire Department, New Lois Fire Department and Berrien EMS were also called to the scene.

Trees caught on fire and Galardo said it still could have been worse if they hadn’t gotten there so early. The family of the house owns about 50 acres of land, which is mostly trees and brush.

Galardo said abandoned structure fires are uncommon in the area. Especially, when there was electricity going into the home.

The fire chief suspects people were periodically in the building based on an energy drink can and a mattress that was found on the floor. He also said it is against the law even to enter a home even if it’s abandoned.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation

